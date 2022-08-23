“I really want to play Test cricket again”: Glenn Maxwell ready to play FC cricket for Victoria to make test comeback with Australia

Glenn Maxwell will be playing test cricket for Victoria this season to make a comeback to the Australian test team.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell came very close to playing his first test match after almost 5 years when he was drafted into the Australian test squad as a replacement for injured Travis Head. However, he could not get the opportunity in the playing eleven due to playing conditions.

Glenn Maxwell has played a total of 7 tests in his career, and all seven of them have been in the subcontinent only. He has scored 339 runs at 26.07, courtesy of one century. Maxi has just played 16 FC games, and he averages 41.20 in those games. However, Maxwell is eyeing a return to the Australian test team now.

Glenn Maxwell ready to play FC Cricket with Victoria

Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will be playing FC cricket for Victoria this season in order to make a comeback in the Australian test side. Maxwell has not played FC cricket since 2019, and he said that he is excited to play the same this season. The chances of Maxwell playing in the home tests are quite bleak, but he can be in line for the Indian tests next year.

He said that he has checked the schedule properly, and he will be available to play a couple of FC games before going for the Big Bash for the Melbourne Stars. Maxwell said that he has made it clear that he wants to play test cricket for Australia and playing some red-ball cricket will definitely help his cause going forward.

Captain Pat Cummins testing the firmness of the pitch for the second Test. This is what a potential Glenn Maxwell Test return comes down to #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/dMzznrafLw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 8, 2022

“It’s exciting, I haven’t played (first-class cricket) since 2019,” Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

“I did actually have a look at the schedule properly yesterday and I think I’m going to be available for a couple of Shield games before the Big Bash.”

“It’s nice to have that to look forward to and potentially get some red-ball cricket finally.”

“It’s something that I’ve made no secret about, that I really want to play Test cricket again and I’m just hoping by the end of the summer hopefully I can be somewhere around that Test squad.”