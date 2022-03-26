CSK next match: CSK matches list IPL 2022

CSK next match: The Chennai Super Kings were poor with the bat during their tournament opener encounter versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the first match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went on to score an under par 131/5 in their 20 Overs after Kolkata Knight Riders’s skipper Shreyas Iyer invited them to bat first post winning the Toss.

Having been reduced to 61/5 after the end of 11 Overs, courtesy of some impressive bowling from Umesh Yadav upfront, the ‘Yellow Army’ did manage to pull things back a bit, on the back of a well-composed 38-ball half-century by their former skipper MS Dhoni.

KKR’s go-to spinning options in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy dried up the runs during the middle phase of the CSK innings, having given away mere 38 runs in their combined 8 Overs to reduce their innings total to 84/5 after 17 Overs.

But, the Jadeja-Dhoni duo, who stitched together a 70-runs partnership off 56 deliveries for the sixth wicket, managed to smash 47 runs off the final 3 Overs to provide some cushion to their bowlers to think of defending the target.

In reply, the KKR batters were cruising through towards a comfortable victory, with mere 28 runs required off the last 5 Overs, and 7 wickets still in the bank.

CSK would next face the Lucknow Super Giants during the 7th match of the ongoing season on March 31, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

