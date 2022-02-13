CSK Playing 11 2022: CSK Predicted Playing 11 for IPL 2022 match

CSK Playing 11 2022: The franchise has roped in the 25 players in their squad, with a purse amount of INR 2.95 Crore left unutilized.

The mega auction of IPL 2022 is just a few more acquisitions away of a wrap up after what has been yet another successful, power-packed two-day event ahead of the 15th season of the marquee league.

Each team can now only submit two names each, which will in all probability mark the end of the event.

Three franchises- Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants can no longer take further part in the remaining part of the auction. While CSK and PBKS have filled in their upper limit of 25 players in their squad, the LSG have exhausted their purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

As far as the CSK squad is concerned, the franchise, following their tried and tested template, decided to rope in and bid for almost every other player who had been with them during their title winning previous edition of the league.

After the end of Day 1 of the auction yesterday, the ‘Yellow Army’ had 9 out of the 10 squad players from the previous season, with Tushar Deshpande (was part of DC) the lone new entrant into the squad.

All-rounder Deepak Chahar was the star bid, after he was bought back into the squad at INR 14 Crore, making him the most expensive Indian bowler at an IPL auction.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina not to take part in IPL 2022.

Earlier, the likes of Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.40 Crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 Crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 Crore) were also bought back by CSK on Day 1.

With only two overseas players in their squad after the end of Day 1, CSK roped in Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana- the third Overseas player in the squad, for INR 70 Lakh.

The CSK think-tank, led by their CEO KS Viswanathan, then mostly roped in the uncapped Indian players, with the rest of the five overseas picks coming during the accelerated auction process.

All in all, the franchise has included 6 specialist batters, 3 wicketkeeper-batter (including Ambati Rayudu), and 8 specialist bowlers and all-rounders each into their squad.

CSK Playing 11 2022

No points for guessing that their initial four retentions in MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali are certain to make it to the playing 11 in maximum games for the franchise.

The acquisition of their new ball bowler- Deepak Chahar makes him another guaranteed name in the squad as well. Alongside Chahar in the bowling department, CSK have roped in New Zealand’s Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, and Dwayne Bravo as the three overseas fast bowling options, with all rounder Dwayne Pretorius from South Africa likely to chip in with 2-3 Overs during the middle phase of the innings.

In the spinning department, MS Dhoni would have the services of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, along with Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

In the batting department, Ruturaj Gaikwad might well open the innings alongside one of Narayan Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper-batter) or Hari Nishaanth- both of who usually open the innings together for their domestic side Tamil Nadu in T20s. With Dhoni in the side as the wicketkeeper, fans can expect H Nishaanth, comparatively the aggressive batter to be handed a debut cap for CSK. Kiwi batter Devon Convay has also been roped in as an opening option.

Ambati Rayudu is a certainty usually at the No.5 position in the batting line-up, with Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube most likely to take up the No. 4 spot.

All set to R🦁AR! #Prideof2022 #WhistlePodu 💛 — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 13, 2022

CSK Predicted Playing 11 in IPL 2022: Hari Nishaanth, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan/Maheesh Theekshana.