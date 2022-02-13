Suresh Raina which team in IPL 2022: Is Suresh Raina playing IPL 2022?

Suresh Raina which team in IPL 2022: The veteran CSK player remained unsold on Day 1 of the ongoing mega auction.

The second round of the ‘Accelerated auction’ process of the ongoing IPL mega auction is underway with a total of 69 names to go under the hammer.

The first round of the accelerated auction was bossed by the Mumbai Indians (MI), who waited patiently to go for the kill with the acquisition of England’s star pacer Jofra Archer.

The bidding, which commenced at a base price of INR 2 Crore for the 26-year-old, skyrocketed to INR 5 Crore in no time, with MI and RR bidding ferociously right from the get-go. With SRH joining in late at the INR 7 Crore mark, there was no one stopping Akash Ambani, who ultimately roped in the English star at INR 8 Crore, despite him being unavailable for the entire of the upcoming season.

On the other hand, along expected lines, a major number of T20 stars remained unsold as well, given the franchises can rope in only a maximum of 25 players in their respective squads.

Suresh Raina, also known as ‘Mr.IPL’ for his impeccable record in the league’s history, unfortunately could not make it to the squad of any of the franchises during Day 1 of the mega auction.

Released by the CSK post the 14th edition of the league, the Southpaw Indian batter was up for grabs at a base price of INR 2 Crore.

Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round.. @IPL #AuctionDay #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina which team in IPL 2022

The 35-year-old, unlike some of the other players who remained unsold on Day 1, was not part of the list of players up for bidding during the ‘Accelerated bidding’ process.

With the second round of the ongoing accelerated bidding currently undertaking, the legend CSK batter has yet again not attracted the interests of any of the 10 franchises, as he is not part of the 69-player list submitted by them.

Thus, this development means that Raina will unfortunately not be part of the IPL 2022, with no more round of bidding set to take place after this.

Suresh Raina has scored more than 400 runs in almost all the seasons he has played for CSK. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL, having managed to score 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.52. He was part of the ‘Yellow Army’ squad during all their 4 title triumphs so far since the inception of the league.