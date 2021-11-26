CSK Retained Players 2022: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2022?

CSK retained players 2022: MS Dhoni is set to lead the defending champions Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2022.

After a terrible IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings surprised everyone by winning the IPL 2021. Nobody expected them to do that well in the tournament as their squad was almost the same as in the 2020 season. CSK have an aging squad they need to plan carefully in terms of retaining the players.

All eight teams need to announce their retained players by 30 November 2021. Delhi Capitals is the only team to announce their retentions till now. Chennai Super Kings have some tough calls to make, but they have also decided upon three of their players.

CSK retained players 2022

In terms of retention, all the eyes were on MS Dhoni. Dhoni has been struggling with the bat, but his captaincy and glove work are still the same. So, when Dhoni said that he will play his last T20 game at Chennai, it was clear that he will be retained. The owners of Chennai Super Kings have also confirmed that they will retain MS Dhoni as their first option.

According to reports, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also set to be retained by the franchise. Ruturaj won the orange cap in 2021, where he scored 635 runs at 45.35. Ravindra Jadeja scored 227 runs at a strike-rate of 145.51, whereas he scalped 13 wickets with the ball. Both of them form an important Indian core for the side.

CSK official (in Cricbuzz) said “Franchise will try hard to buy back the players in the auction if they fail to retain”. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 25, 2021

The fourth retention will be between Moeen Ali and Sam Curran. Ali is the first option, but if they fail to convince him, Curran will be approached. However, the owners have confirmed that they will try to buy their players on the Auction table again.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction retention rules

All the IPL teams will be allowed to retain up to four players for the upcoming IPL auction. Out of four, there can be a maximum of three Indian players (capped & uncapped), whereas there can be a maximum of two overseas. It is worth noting that there will be no RTM cards in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

BCCI have increased the purse of IPL teams to INR 90 Cr, which was 85 Cr till last year. However, the teams will need to cap their salary depending on the retentions they make.

Retaining 4 players

If a franchise decides to retain four players, they will be debited by INR 42 Crores. 16 Cr for the first, 12 Cr for the second, 8 Cr for the third, and 6 Cr for the fourth.

Retaining 3 players

If a franchise decides to retain three players, they will be debited by INR 33 Crores. 15 Cr for the first, 11 Cr for the second, and 7 Cr for the third.

Retaining 2 players

If a franchise decides to retain two players, they will be debited by INR 24 Crores. 14 Cr for the first, and 10 Cr for the second.

Retaining 1 player

If a franchise decides to retain just a single player, they will be debited by INR 14 Cr (capped player) or 4 Cr (uncapped player).