CSK vs DC Head to Head in IPL history | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats | IPL 2021 Match 50

CSK vs DC Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 50th match of IPL 2021.

The 50th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

A top of the table clash, Capitals and Super Kings’ encounter against each other should be fascinating for they are the second and the first-ranked teams respectively in IPL 2021 playoffs. Both the teams have won nine and lost three out of their 12 matches till now.

As far as playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, Delhi have won and lost six each out of their 12 matches at this venue. Chennai, on the other hand, have a much better record winning seven and losing two out of their 10 matches here over the years.

🗣️ “Mature, classy and smart were the three words that I wrote down.” ✍🏼 As always, @RickyPonting‘s dressing room speech is going to give you all the feels! Watch as he showered praise on the DC stars after a closely-fought win in #MIvDC 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/qIfnKm5gH2 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 3, 2021

CSK vs DC Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by DC: 9

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches played in India: 19 (DC 6, CSK 13)

Matches played outside India: 5 (DC 3, CSK 2)

DC average score against CSK: 148

CSK average score against DC: 163

Most runs for DC: 387 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most runs for CSK: 552 (Suresh Raina)

Most wickets for DC: 9 (Amit Mishra)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most catches for CSK: 16 (Suresh Raina)

The last time DC and CSK had faced each other was during the first leg of this season at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. Asked to bat first by Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Super Kings had posted a dominating 188/7 on the the back of Suresh Raina scoring 54 (36) with the help of three fours and four sixes.

However, Raina’s half-century was bettered by DC opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored a match-winning 85 (54) with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.