Current weather at Centurion cricket ground: What is the weather prediction for SA vs IND Day 2 at SuperSport Park?

Current weather at Centurion cricket ground: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 2 of first SA vs IND Test.

There is no hiding to the fact that the first hour of the second day of the ongoing first Test of India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion has it in it to decide which which team will have an advantage in the first innings.

While India did gain some advantage by scoring 272/3 in 90 overs on Day 1, they will have to start afresh on Monday. Given the manner in which their overnight pair of Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane batted yesterday on a supportive pitch, the visitors would be unhappy with anything less than 400 from this point.

Ideally, India would want to cross the 400-run mark to push the hosts on the back foot. South Africa, on the other hand, would be keen to be among the wickets early on today. Overcast conditions and a 10-over old ball might aid the Proteas in doing what they failed to do yesterday, i.e., dismiss the Indian batters cheaply.

Current weather at Centurion cricket ground

SuperSport Park remained under a cloud cover for a large part of Day 1. Despite rain in the city on a night before the match, play remained uninterrupted on Sunday.

The weather forecast for the second day, however, doesn’t look that conducive for undisturbed play to take place. For starters, there’s a clear 3-4 degree difference in temperature between the two days. In the almost certain presence of thunderstorms throughout the day, cooler conditions are expected to be all the more difficult for batting today.

As far as the rain probability is concerned, AccuWeather forecasts that rain probability will be around and over 50% on Day 2. At 71%, the highest rain probability is predicted for the morning session. Hence, don’t be surprised if rain continues to pour down in Centurion during the next two hours or so for it has already started raining heavily.

It’s a rainy morning here in Centurion ⛈️ We are waiting for the skies to clear up 🤞🏻#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wxkFWDEbnS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

As the day progresses, the rain probability is expected to drop down by some margin but there still will be high chances of rain falling in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Centurion hourly weather

10:00 AM – 17 degree (Thunderstorms).

11:00 AM – 17 degree (Thunderstorms).

12:00 PM – 17 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Thunderstorms).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Thunderstorms).

06:00 PM – 15 degree (Cloudy).