Current Weather At Manchester Cricket Ground For Day 5 Of Ashes 2023 Test

Current weather at Manchester Cricket Ground has improved to what it was an hour ago. Thus, providing a lot of hopes to all the stakeholders with respect to the resumption of play on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia.

Advertisement

Much like the penultimate day, not only the start of play has been delayed on the final day of the match but inclement weather conditions are all set to cause a wash out as far as the morning session is concerned.

Having said that, play was scheduled to begin at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM (local time) post an early 40-minute lunch break. This welcoming development, however, was followed by a dejecting update in the form of drizzle returning at the venue.

Advertisement

Current Weather At Manchester Cricket Ground

Even though live action will begin in less than 30 minutes from now assuming the recent spell of light rain stops immediately, there is no guarantee whatsoever that there wouldn’t be another rain interval in Manchester on Sunday. With the weather forecast further worsening from what it was yesterday, it would be a surprise if the remaining two sessions are conducted without any weather-related interruption.

Going by a reliable weather portal in AccuWeather, rain probability will remain in vicinity of 50% for the next two hours until 02:00 PM (local time). That being said, the numerical is then expected to rise up to 78% for the subsequent four hours. Therefore, casting strong aspersions on the fact that the visitors will further be benefited from the weather gods.

Trailing by 61 runs with five wickets in hand, the Aussies wouldn’t mind these many overs getting lost due to persistent rain. Currently leading 2-1 in a five-match series, a drawn contest will ensure that they retain the urn.

Hourly Weather At Old Trafford Cricket Ground Today

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 56%).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

Advertisement

03:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

04:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).