Weather Forecast At Old Trafford On Sunday: Manchester Weather Report For Ashes 2023 Test Day 5 Tomorrow

Half of the fourth day’s play of Ashes 2023 fourth Test has already been washed out due to inclement weather conditions in Manchester. With the city’s weather staying true to its prediction, there is still no clarity around whether any action will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday or not.

At best, England and Australia could step out to partake in a session assuming rain doesn’t pour down again before 05:00 PM (local time). Not that they can’t play after this deadline, it’s just that a 73% rain probability has it in it to not allow them to continue playing.

Assuming England don’t pick the six remaining Australian wickets needed for them to win an Ashes Test at this stadium after 42 years in whatever amount of play happens today, all the attention will move towards the final day of the match, i.e., tomorrow.

Weather Forecast At Old Trafford On Sunday

Unfortunately, weather forecast doesn’t seem to be very conducive for uninterrupted action on Day 5 either. Barring a minimum of 49% rain probability for three hours during the playing hours, tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather predicts a rain probability in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the playing hours.

Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if rain plays spoilsport for the third time in a row in the city on Sunday. That said, England might still get a session to bundle out Australia in the second innings in order to force a victory to draw level the series 2-2 with a match to be played.

As much as the loss of so many overs will benefit the visitors, the Aussies will have to be all the more careful with respect to facing English pacers under overcast conditions.

Manchester Hourly Weather Report For Day 5 Tomorrow

11:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

12:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

02:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 56%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).