Current weather in Centurion Park South Africa today: What is the weather prediction for IND vs SA Day 5?

Current weather in Centurion: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 5 of SA vs IND Centurion Test.

During the fifth day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, India continued to build on their advantage by picking as many as three wickets in the morning session.

Resuming from their overnight score of 94/4 in a 305-run target, the hosts dealt with a significant blow when India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found South Africa captain Dean Elgar (77) wanting in front of the stumps.

Around 10 overs later, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami sent back wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (21) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (1) to the pavilion in successive overs to strengthen India’s grip on the match.

curious if there’s ever been a greater height difference in a partnership than the one currently between bavuma & jansen #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 30, 2021

South Africa, who returned to the dressing room at 182/7 in 66 overs at lunch, need 123 runs in two sessions to win this match. However, only three wickets in hand is quite a concern for them.

Current weather in Centurion Park South Africa

As mentioned in our weather story after stumps on Day 4, it is the second session which is likely to be disturbed by rainfall at the SuperSport Park. While there hasn’t been any sign of rain in the city as of now, AccuWeather’s weather prediction continues to forecast a 51% rain probability for the next two hours or so.

As far as the temperature is concerned, it is almost certain to drop by some 10 degree (as compared to the start of the day) in the evening session. Rain probability, on the other hand, is expected to remain in vicinity of 50% in the evening session as well.

India, who need three more wickets to register their maiden Test victory in Centurion, would be praying to the weather gods for providing them enough time to do the same despite the presence of rain.

Centurion weather today hourly

01:00 PM – 28 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Thunderstorms).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Thunderstorms).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).