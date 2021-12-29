Weather report SuperSport Park Centurion: What is the weather prediction for IND vs SA Day 5 tomorrow?

Weather report SuperSport Park: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 5 of SA vs IND Centurion Test.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s dual-wicket spell right before the end of play on Day 4 has helped his team in gaining a substantial advantage in the first Test of the ongoing tour of South Africa in Centurion.

Chasing a 305-run target, a 40-run partnership for the third wicket between South Africa captain Dean Elgar (52*) and batter Rassie van der Dussen (8) had appeared the provide stability to their innings.

However, Bumrah’s final burst saw him dismissing van der Dussen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (8) in quick succession. In fact, Maharaj’s dismissal ended up becoming the last delivery of the day. South Africa, who need 211 more runs to win the match, have six wickets in hands on what should be an enthralling day of Test cricket.

Weather report SuperSport Park Centurion

Anyone who has followed this match must have heard how the weather has it in it to play a spoilsport tomorrow. For starters, December 30 will primarily be a cloudy day in Centurion which is likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to AccuWeather, there’s around a 20% rain probability for the first session on Thursday. It is in the post-lunch session that the rain probability will increase to as much as 51% in the presence of thunderstorms.

As far as the evening session is concerned, SuperSport Park is predicted to experience a steep fall in temperature with the rain probability expected to be in vicinity of 50%. With rain quite certain to pour in Centurion on Day 5 until the weather forecast goes terribly wrong, India would want to pick the remaining wickets as soon as possible to avoid seeing rain saving the day for the home team.

Centurion hourly weather Thursday

10:00 AM – 23 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 27 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Thunderstorms).

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Thunderstorms).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Intermittent Clouds).