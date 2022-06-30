Current Weather in Galle Sri Lanka Day 2: Galle International Stadium weather forecast for SL vs AUS 1st Test

Current Weather in Galle Sri Lanka Day 2: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Day 2 of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st test.

The 1st day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia was dominated by the bowlers of both teams. Sri Lanka opted to bat first on a fresh pitch, but they managed to score just 212 runs, where off-spinner Nathan Lyon scalped five wickets and Mitchell Swepson scalped three.

In reply, Australia scored 98 runs for the loss of three wickets at the Stumps on day one. Ramesh Mendis took the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, whereas Steve Smith got run out. Usman Khawaja is batting at 47 runs, and he is the main batter of the Australian side at the moment.

The start of the 2nd day of the 1st between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle has been delayed due to persistent rains. Even before the start of the match, the whole ground was under covers. Initially, the first inspection of the ground was scheduled at 10:40 am local, but the rain arrived again to cancel that plan.

The rain seems to be quite heavy, and it will take some time for the play to start at the Galle International Stadium. However, the ground staff at Galle are excellent at their work, and they can get the ground ready quickly if the weather permits.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

Rains are quite common at this time of the year in Galle, and the forecast for the rest of the day is not looking great as well. The chances of rain range from 38% to 56% in the day, which means that there can be multiple rain breaks in between. The temperature will range between 29-31 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will be high.

The pitch at the Galle has been assisting the spinners, but the overcast conditions and moisture on the pitch will assist the pacers in the initial overs of the day.