Weather forecast of Galle Sri Lanka today: Weather forecast Sri Lanka Galle Cricket Ground SL vs PAK Test Day 5

Weather forecast of Galle Sri Lanka: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first SL vs PAK Test Day 5.

The imminent intriguing fifth day of the first Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in Galle will not just be another Test match day but has the potential of being a historic one due to the current match situation.

Chasing a mammoth 342-run target, Pakistan need 120 runs in 90 overs with seven wickets in hand to win this match. Other than just providing them with an unassailable 1-0 lead in a two-match series, a victory will also witness Pakistan registering their second-highest Test run-chase and the highest-ever at the Galle International Stadium.

Set to resume proceedings in less than eight hours from now, Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan will walk out to bat with a phenomenal victory in sight. With the advantage resting with Pakistan, all Shafique and Rizwan have to ensure is that they don’t be part of a batting collapse in the first session of Day 5.

🗣️ “I know the job is not done yet”@imabd28 opens up on his gritty fourth-innings 💯 today and his partnership with @babarazam258 👏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UGReLRzO7Z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022

Given the number of runs left to decide the winner of this match, the team which will dominate the morning session should also be able stage a victory.

Weather forecast of Galle Sri Lanka today

Much like Day 4, weather forecast in Galle comprises of quite some chances of rainfall on Day 5 as well. While Tuesday managed to remain rain-free despite the weather prediction, all the stakeholders would be hoping for Wednesday to also evade rain.

Having said that, an interruption or two would still not be able to prevent Sri Lanka and Pakistan from finding a result as the same could be decided in just over a session today.

As far as the weather forecast according to AccuWeather is concerned, Day 5 will be a hot (28-30 degree) and humid (78%) day encompassing of a cloud cover of as high as 97%.

Talking about the rain probability, it will range between 34% – 57% throughout the playing hours. A highest of 57% rain probability right at the start of the day could see an initial delay. However, the same will fall to 34% by the scheduled start of the afternoon session on the final day of this Test. On paper, the number is again expected to increase to 51% during the evening session.

Hourly Weather forecast Sri Lanka Galle Cricket Ground

10:00 AM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 57%).

11:00 AM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

01:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).