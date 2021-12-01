Weather report of Galle today: What is the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3?

Weather report of Galle today: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3.

Sri Lanka are facing West Indies in the 2nd test of the series at Galle. The hosts are 1-0 ahead in the series, and they would want to clinch the series by winning this game. However, the rain gods have not been kind on the game so far. Out of 180 overs, only 91.1 bowlers have been bowled in the game so far. Around 58 overs were bowled on the Day 2 of the game, where the spinners dominated.

The Sri Lankan team managed to score 204 runs in the first innings, despite a 106 runs opening stand. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 73 runs, whereas Karunaratne scored 42 runs with the bat. For West Indies, the spin combo of Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican combined for nine wickets. The pitch has been assisting the spinners a lot.

In reply, West Indies have scored 69 runs for the loss of one wicket. Blackwood was dismissed at 44 runs, whereas Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner are at the crease. Praveen Jayawickrama got the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood.

Rain ended Day Two early in Galle. Windies on 69/1 at stumps.#SLvWI — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 30, 2021

Weather report of Galle today: Day 3

The weather forecast looks promising on Day three of the test game. We may see the game starting on time at 10 am local, whereas there is no rain forecasted till 3 PM. However, the rain can interfere with the final session of the game.

As far as the weather is concerned, Accuweather predicts that the conditions would remain overcast throughout the day with a 39% cloud cover. Chances of precipitation are however 55%, whereas the probability of rain is just 33%.

Sun can pop out throughout the day, and this is good news for the cricket fans. The way the pitch is behaving, the result of this game certainly looks possible. So, the first two sessions will be clear as per the forecast, whereas the last session is in doubt.