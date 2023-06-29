Current Weather in Lords London: Will It Rain on Day 2 of Lords Ashes Test?

It rained ahead of the first day of Lord’s Test and the same happened ahead of Day 2 as well. The forecast was quite clear for the opening day but the rain made its presence. It was expected that the weather will play its part in the second Ashes Test and it won’t get better in the coming days.

London has been on the warmer side in the last few weeks and rains are quite common here at this time of the year. With Australia in a stronger position with the bat, their bowlers will like the conditions on the second day of the game. Both teams would want to keep the pace of the game high.

83 overs were bowled on the first day and if the same happens today, it will be considered great looking at the conditions. BBC has already forecasted thunderstorms and rains during the course of the Lord’s Test.

Current Weather in Lords London

It has been a wet start for the day at Lord’s. It is not raining currently in London but it did poured down in the morning. The pitch was under the covers and it will have moisture which will favour the fast bowlers for sure today. The skies are quite dark and looks like the floodlights will be required from the very first over of the day.

According to the reliable weather portal Accuweather, there are 33-40% chances of rain today in London during the match hours. These percentages are quite high keeping the weather of England in mind. We can expect a few starts and stops throughout the day’s play.

The drainage of the ground is one of the bests in the world and it won’t take much time to make the ground ready. The fans will hope the skies to stay clear as some brilliant cricketing action is on the display.

Hourly Weather At Lord’s London

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

12:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

01:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

02:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 23%).