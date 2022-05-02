KKR vs RR Man of the Match today IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match today IPL match between Kolkata and Rajasthan?

KKR vs RR Man of the Match: The batter from Kolkata Knight Riders won his maiden Indian Premier League match award.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. In what is their fourth victory of the season, KKR have now jumped to the seventh position on the points table.

Chasing a 153-run target, Kolkata sealed the chase with five balls to spare. Despite losing opening batters Aaron Finch (4) and Baba Aparajith (15) cheaply inside the powerplay, Knight Riders thrived on the back of a match-winning 66-run fourth-wicket partnership between Nitish Rana (48*) and Rinku Singh (42*).

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 13th over after captain Shreyas Iyer’s (34) dismissal, Rinku hit six fours and a six at a strike rate of 182.60 at a time when his team needed 61 runs off 43 balls upon his arrival.

KKR vs RR Man of the Match today IPL 2022 match

Iyer’s decision of electing to bowl after winning the toss earlier in the evening was followed by his bowlers reducing Royals to 152/5 in 20 overs despite captain Sanju Samson’s 17th IPL half-century.

Not asked to bowl with the new ball, KKR pacer Tim Southee was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-46-2. Other than Southee, Umesh Yadav, Anukul Roy and Shivam Mavi picked a wicket apiece. Yadav, in particular, bowled exceptionally well as his bowling figures of 4-1-24-1 comprised of drawing first blood in the form of Devdutt Padikkal (2).

As far as the Player of the Match award is concerned, Rinku won the same for the first time in the IPL. “A lot of players have played Ranji [Trophy] from Aligarh but I am the first to play the IPL. This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously.

“I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well. When I was batting, bhaiya [Shreyas Iyer] and Baz [Brendon McCullum, head coach] told me to stay till the end and finish it,” Rinku told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.