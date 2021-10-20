Virat Kohli bowling today: Kohli bowls one over in 2021 T20 World Cup warm-up match vs Australia

Virat Kohli bowling: The Indian captain was seen bowling his gentle medium-pace at the highest level after a long time.

During the seventh warm-up match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Australia in Dubai, India captain Virat Kohli took matters in his own hands by bowling an over to perhaps audition as India’s sixth-bowling option ahead of the main event.

It is worth mentioning that white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma had announced during the toss that India have rested Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for this match.

While the pace-bowling duo haven’t taken the field, Kohli was witnessed on the field playing under Sharma before bowling an over of his gentle medium-pace at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground. The playing conditions of a warm-up match are such that teams are allowed to use as many players as they want to from their squad.

It was right after the powerplay that Kohli bowled an over giving away just four runs against the likes of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Talking about the T20 World Cup, Kohli had bowled the decisive last over for India in the second semi-final against West Indies in Mumbai.

The last time that Kohli had bowled in international cricket was during the second Test of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020 in Christchurch. Kohli bowling 10 balls against West Indies in 2016 was also the last time he had bowled in a T20I.

Virat Kohli bowling today video

#INDvsAUS

King Virat Kohli bowling against mighty Australia 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vuHHuGpxbk — ROHIT MEENA (@RohitHr36) October 20, 2021

Stop mocking Kohli’s bowling y’all. When the last T20 World Cup ended, Kohli was ranked the 15th best all-rounder in T20Is 😏😌😉 pic.twitter.com/ttRZ1mWuvw — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 20, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.