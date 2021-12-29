Cricket

“England away, that would be nice to do”: David Warner wishes to play the next away series in England after winning Ashes 2021-22

"England away, that would be nice to do": David Warner wishes to play the next away series in England after winning Ashes 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I had 17-points against Kobe Bryant in the first quarter but was benched the entire second half": Luol Deng on being called out for not playing defense on the Black Mamba
Next Article
"When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it's gonna be scary hours for real": Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn's Big 3 returning soon
Cricket Latest News
Will Pucovski will finally be back on the cricket field after missing the Ashes 2021-22 due to the 10th concussion of his career.
“I can’t wait to get myself out of the nets”: Will Pucovski talks about his return to cricket in January after several concussions

Will Pucovski will finally be back on the cricket field after missing the Ashes 2021-22…