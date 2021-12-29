“England away, that would be nice to do”: David Warner wishes to play the next away series in England after winning Ashes 2021-22

David Warner has expressed his desire to play in the next Ashes in England after winning the Ashes 2021-22 series in Melbourne.

Australia thrashed England at the MCG in Melbourne, where they completely dominated the game. England bundled out for just 68 runs in the 2nd innings, and Australia won the Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Aussie bowlers were on fire, but Scott Boland stole all the limelight. The 32-year-old pacer took six wickets in the second innings and made an incredible debut. With this win, Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the series, and the Ashes 2021-22 is officially sealed by the Australians.

Apart from the bowlers, the Aussie batters have also been on fire. David Warner, who won the Man of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup has been brilliant so far. He has scored 240 runs in four innings at an average of 60.00. Warner has turned 35 in October, but he still wishes to play in the next Ashes in England.

Ashes 2021-22: David Warner wishes to play the next Ashes in England

Warner insists beating India in India and winning an away Ashes is still on his wishlist. He has played five series in England and India, but Australia have lost four of them winning none. The record of Warner in England and India has been poor as well.

“We still haven’t beaten India in India,” Warner said.

“That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series [in 2019], but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back.”

David Warner will be 37 by the time of the next away Ashes in England. However, he has given the example of English pacer James Anderson to improve longevity.

“I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days,” Warner said.

“We look up to him as we’re getting on in our days. But for me, it’s about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board.”

“I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year.”

Australia will face England in the next Ashes 2021-22 test in Sydney from 5 January 2022. The Ashes is decided, but the 24 points of the World Test Championship are still to play for.