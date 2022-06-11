Cuttack stadium T20 records: Barabati Stadium Cuttack T20 stats and highest innings total

Cuttack stadium T20 records: Barabati Stadium will be hosting an international match after almost 30 months.

The second T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Cuttack tomorrow. Another night fixture, players would be relieved to be playing in temperature with a less than 10-degree difference than what it was during the first T20I in Delhi.

Set to become only the third T20I to be played at the Barabati Stadium, it will be its first international match in almost 30 months. As far as hosting an international match of the shortest format is concerned, Cuttack will be hosting one after almost 54 months.

India, who have played both the previous T20Is here, have won and lost once each. While their victory had come against Sri Lanka, their loss had come against South Africa in the inaugural Cuttack T20I. Having lost the first T20I, the home team would be desperate to make amends with respect to both in the series and at this venue against South Africa.

Cuttack stadium T20 records and stats

Barring veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, South Africa batter David Miller and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, no other player taking part in the current series has played in a Cuttack T20I before.

Highest T20I run-scorers in Cuttack are KL Rahul (61), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (44), Rohit Sharma (39), Manish Pandey (32) and JP Duminy (30). Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Barabati Stadium are Chahal (4), Albie Morkel (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (3), Hardik Pandya (3) and Chris Morris (2).

Among aforementioned players who have played here in the past, Patel and Rabada have a wicket apiece to their name. Kumar, on the other hand, hasn’t picked a wicket in the two overs that he’s bowled in his only Cuttack T20I. Karthik, on the other hand, didn’t get to bat in his only T20I here.

Highest T20I innings total at Barabati Stadium Cuttack

The four T20I innings totals at the Barabati Stadium are 180/3 in 20 overs (India), 96/4 in 17.1 overs (South Africa), 92 in 17.2 overs (India) and 87 in 16 overs (Sri Lanka).