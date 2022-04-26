Daryl Mitchell cricketer stats: Daryl Mitchell bowling type in cricket

Daryl Mitchell cricketer stats: Kiwi all-rounder is making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing Rajasthan Royals in the 39th league game of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

RCB brought in Rajat Patidar in place of Anuj Rawat, whereas Rajasthan Royals made two changes to their side. Rajasthan Royals handed a debut to New Zealand’s all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

“A couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy,” Sanju Samson said at the toss.

Daryl Mitchell cricketer stats

Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a seasoned T20 player, and he will be making his IPL debut in this game. Daryl Mitchell plays for Canterbury in the New Zealand domestic cricket, whereas he has also played for Middlesex in the T20 Blast.

Mitchell is a pace-bowling all-rounder, and he generally prefers to bat at the top-order in the T20 format. He has scored 2722 T20 runs at an average of 30.93, whereas his strike-rate has been 132.45. He has smashed 11 half-centuries in his T20 career.

In terms of pace bowling, Mitchell has scalped 59 wickets, where 4/32 has been his best bowling figures. Daryl Mitchell’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 played a major part in getting him an IPL contract. New Zealand allowed Mitchell to open the innings, and he reaped some rewards.

Mitchell scored 218 runs in the T20 World Cup at a staggering strike-rate of 140.54, courtesy of one half-century. Daryl is famous for his hard-hitting, and can be used as a finisher as well.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be part of Rajasthan and I’m enjoying it,” Daryl Mitchell said ahead of his debut.

“We have an experienced squad with world-class players, so it’s important to keep helping each other, communicate and help each other out, T20 is a funny game, sometimes things don’t go your way, but you’ll need to stick with the process.”