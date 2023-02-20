Dasun Shanaka PSL team: Is Dasun Shanaka in PSL 8 squads players list?

Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanka has eventually started to add experience to his T20 portfolio on the back of participation in Lanka Premier League, International League T20 and Bangladesh Premier League in the last two and a half months. The fact that Shanaka has not only played but registered impact-generating knocks in T20Is in this period further validates a rise in his stock as a T20 cricketer.

Although Shanaka would’ve wanted to contribute more in all the aforementioned three T20 leagues, him being in the demand among the rare Sri Lankan cricketers is an evident sign of his growth in this format.

Shanaka, 31, was the highest run-scorer for his team during both the limited-overs series in India last month. While the right-handed batter had scored 124 runs at an average and strike rate of 62 and 187.87 respectively in a three-match T20I series, he had scored a career-best 108* (88) in the first ODI in Guwahati.

It is due to this consistent run that there have been numerous calls from both experts and fans with respect to Shanaka needing to bat up the order. Shanaka, who often finds himself short of partners while batting at No. 6 for Sri Lanka, is expected to provide more value if he bats a position or two up in the order.

As far as calls are concerned, Shanaka also receives a lot of advice around him needing to bowl a lot of more just like the first half of his professional career. Shanaka, who bowled a total of five overs across 10 ILT20 matches, has bowled only 82 overs across 71 white-ball matches at the highest level in the last two years.

Is Dasun Shanaka in PSL 8 squads players list?

As is the case with respect to the Indian Premier League, Shanaka has never played a Pakistan Super League match in his career. Not part of any squad during the ongoing PSL 2023, it wouldn’t be long for Shanaka to be part of both these competitions especially if he continues his international form for a while.

It is worth mentioning that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Shanaka makes his IPL debut in the upcoming 16th season of the tournament as a replacement player. Despite the fact that one would never want for any player to miss a tournament of IPL’s importance due to injury or any other reason, history has been a witness to players getting ruled out or making themselves unavailable right before the start of an IPL season.