PSL 8 teams squad 2023: PSL teams 2023 players list

The Pakistan Super League 2023 will get underway today with the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, and they would want to start the tournament with a bang as both of them have some incredible players in their ranks.

A total of 30 league matches will take place in the tournament, and the top-4 teams will make their place in the playoffs. The top-2 teams will get an extra advantage and every team would want to finish in those places.

The PSL Draft took place last December, but a lot of replacements have been signed by the franchises in recent days due to the unavailability of some of the big overseas players. Most of the overseas players were playing in different T20 Leagues around the world, and they will soon join the squads.

The first leg of the tournament will be played in Karachi and Multan, whereas the 2nd leg will take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting all the playoff matches.

PSL 8 teams squad 2023

Multan Sultan team 2023 players list

Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell (Partial replacement for Adil Rashid), Izharulhaq Naveed (Partial replacement for David Miller).

Lahore Qalandars players squad 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Shane Dadswell, Sam Billings (Partial replacement for Rashid Khan).

Quetta Gladiators squad 2023 list

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Martin Guptill, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius (Partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (Partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (Partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq).

Karachi Kings squad 2023

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, James Fuller, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Adam Rossington (Partial replacement for James Vince), Faisal Akram (Partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi).

Islamabad United players name 2023

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Moeen Ali, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Moeen Ali, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Gus Atkinson (Partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (Partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (Partial replacement for Moeen Ali).

Peshawar Zalmi squad 2023 PSL 8

Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad,Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (Partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (Partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman).