David Miller century in IPL: David Miller IPL teams list

David Miller IPL teams: The South African batter is currently playing for his third Indian Premier League franchise.

South Africa batter David Miller has reintroduced himself to the map of Indian Premier League after playing a match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

Miller, 32, scored his 39th T20 half-century, 11th in the IPL and first-ever for GT to play a titular role in sealing a 170-run chase after a top-order collapse. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, Miller contributed with 94* (51) with the help of eight fours and six sixes to be declared the Player of the Match in the IPL after as many as nine years.

The same also speaks a lot about how Miller had lost a lot of his hard-hitting reputation in the IPL in the recent years. The fact this is only Miller’s third IPL half-century since 2016 further elucidates how the left-handed batter had failed to live up to his potential lately.

David Miller has seldom been consistent in the IPL. Tonight, however, was something else. Top innings. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 17, 2022

While this victory wouldn’t have been possible without stand-in captain Rashid Khan hitting two fours and three sixes in his 21-ball 40, Miller striking at 184.31 for almost 15 overs speaks highly about the outstanding nature of this innings.

With Gujarat requiring 13 runs in the last over, a confident Miller decided to take strike throughout the over hitting CSK pacer Chris Jordan for a six and four to win the match with a ball to spare.

David Miller IPL teams

Miller, who had made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2012, had represented them for eight seasons in a row before moving to Rajasthan Royals for a couple of seasons.

While Miller had scored 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 138.78 for Punjab, his 124 runs for Rajasthan had come at a strike rate of 109.73. Hence, them not buying them him again this season wasn’t a surprise.

Team Duration Matches Runs Highest Average SR 50s 100s Kings XI Punjab 2012-2019 79 1850 101* 34.26 138.78 9 1 Rajasthan Royals 2020-2021 10 124 62 20.67 109.73 1 0 Gujarat Titans 2022 6 193 94* 96.5 160.83 1 0

David Miller century in IPL

It is almost impossible to discuss Miller’s IPL record without mentioning his career-best 101* (38) with the help of eight fours and seven sixes to seal a 191-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali nine years ago.