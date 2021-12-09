David Warner Half-Century: Warner scores his 31st half-century in the Ashes 2021-22 test at the Gabba

David Warner Half-Century: On Day-2 of the Gabba Ashes test, David Warner scored the 31st test half-century of his career.

The Ashes 2021-22 is up and running at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australian team once again asserted their dominance on the English side. After winning the toss, Joe Root opted to bat first, but Mitch Starc had other plans. He bowled Rory Burns on the very first ball of the Ashes around his legs.

The entire batting order of England collapsed in front of the Aussie quicks. In the end, the whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-scorer with 39 runs under his belly.

For Australia, all the quicks combined for the ten wickets. Captain Pat Cummins got a five-wicket hall, whereas Starc & Hazlewood got a couple of wickets each. All-rounder Chris Green took his maiden test wicket as well. The rest of the first day’s play was abandoned due to rain.

In reply, Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of Marcus Harris, where Harris managed to score just three runs. At the Day-2 Lunch, Australia reached 113-1, whereas Labuschagne scored his half-century and Warner was at 48*.

David Warner Half-Century

After the Lunch, David Warner scored his 31st test half-century. Although, David Warner had his bag full of luck. He was bowled by Stokes when he was at 17 runs, but it was a no-ball. He was again dropped by Rory Burns in slips on Robinson’s delivery when he was at 48 runs.

Warner completed his half-century on the last ball of the 33rd over. Mark Wood bowled an easy short-ball outside off, and Warner cuts it to get three runs. This is Warner’s 2nd half-century at the Gabba, he also has four centuries at this ground.

Australia reached 118-1 when Warner scored his half-century. The partnership of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne has put Australia in a commanding situation at the Gabba.