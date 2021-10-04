DC vs CSK 2021 Man of the Match: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Delhi vs Chennai IPL 2021 match?

DC vs CSK 2021 Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Delhi Capitals won another match award this season tonight.

During the 50th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets to reclaim the top spot on the points table.

In what is their 10th victory of this season, it didn’t come in the easiest of ways in a 137-run chase. A mixture of good bowling by the opposition, poor shots and pressure situation witnessed Capitals winning the match with only a couple of deliveries to spare.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 15th over, it was West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer scoring 28* (18) with the help of two fours and a six which ended up being the difference between both the teams.

Although aided by a drop catch by substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham, Hetmyer scoring boundaries off Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood worked wonders for his team in a low-scoring match.

DC vs CSK 2021 Man of the Match today

Asked to bat first by Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, all Chennai could manage in their 20-over quota was 136/5. Had it not been for Ambati Rayudu’s 21st IPL half-century, CSK would’ve struggled to post this respectable total as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni scoring an impact-less 18 (27) didn’t help their cause.

With bowling figures of 4-0-18-2, all-rounder Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for DC dismissing Faf du Plessis (10) and Moeen Ali (5) in the process. In addition to Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje picked a wicket apiece.

“It is difficult to assess the length and line, and the pace of the ball [on such pitches]. I thought they [CSK] scored five or ten runs less in the powerplay.

Baapu @akshar2026 back to back man of the match awards. Waah bhai. Lage raho. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 4, 2021

“[Shimron] Hetmyer and I were discussing that they would bowl wide yorkers according to their field. Batting is your confidence booster, especially since we will be going to the playoffs. This confidence then helps you later,” Patel was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.