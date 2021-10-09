DC vs CSK Head to Head in IPL history | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats | IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

DC vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

The Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

Table toppers of this season, both Capitals and Super Kings have reached the playoffs on the back of losing their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings respectively.

Out of the 13 matches that Delhi have played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they have won seven and lost six to have a decent record here. Chennai, on the other hand, have also won seven but lost only five out of their 12 matches here.

DC vs CSK Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by DC: 10

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches played in India: 19 (DC 6, CSK 13)

Matches played outside India: 4 (DC 4, CSK 2)

DC average score against CSK: 148

CSK average score against DC: 162

Most runs for DC: 426 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most runs for CSK: 565 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for DC: 9 (Amit Mishra)

Most wickets for CSK: 16 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most catches for CSK: 16 (Suresh Raina)

The last time when DC and CSK had locked horns against each other was at the same venue earlier this week. Chasing a 137-run target, Capitals had registered a 3-wicket victory with a couple of balls to spare on the back of Shimron Hetmyer scoring an impact-generating 28* (18).

Looking forward to what Hetm-Iyer have in store for us in the Playoffs 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/rS4YSfbW6Z — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 9, 2021

After captain Rishabh Pant had won the toss and chose to bowl, Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel had registered match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-18-2 dismissing Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali in the process.

Readers must note that Delhi have won their last four matches against Chennai. The last time CSK had defeated DC was in IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam.