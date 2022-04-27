DC vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022: Delhi vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

DC vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022: The venue will host its tenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 41st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having lost a controversy-marred, high-scoring previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Rishabh Pant-led DC have not been right up there when it comes to consistency. As a result, with 3 wins out of 7 matches, they are currently placed at the 7th spot in the points table.

Similar has been the case with KKR, who are further one spot below DC at eighth in the table, with mere 3 wins out of 8 matches.

With both teams set to play after a significant break of a few days, expect them to come hard at each other as the race towards making it through to the playoffs get intense with each passing day.

DC vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022

A significant wear and tear being observed in all the pitches have made sure that both the bowlers and batters would have a say during the entire course of the matches from here on.

With the tracks slowing down, expect spinners to boss the middle Overs and the pacers to make more use of the variations in their arsenal.

Therefore, in the Wankhede Stadium too, teams batting first would only post scores in excess of 180, if their batters provide a solid start at the top, especially during the Powerplay, losing the least wickets possible.

The best time for the batters to score on this track is while the ball is new and hard as the bounce offered by the Wankhede pitches would allow the batters to get on top of them.

Having said that, expect score in the vicinity of the 160-run mark as good enough total after batting first.