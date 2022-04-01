Wankhede Stadium T20 records: Wankhede Stadium highest score in IPL

Wankhede Stadium T20 records: The iconic stadium in Mumbai will be hosting a total of 20 IPL 2022 league matches.

The eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

In what will be the third match of the season at this venue, the iconic stadium will be hosting another 17 matches during the league stage. While IPL 2022 has been a high-scoring season till now, 161/5 has been the highest total in four IPL 2022 innings at this venue so far.

Adding the dew factor to the pitch and the boundary size of Wankhede Stadium, an archetype entertaining high-scoring contest could be round the corner for fans planning to watch live matches here.

Wankhede Stadium T20 records

Rohit Sharma (1,951), Kieron Pollard (1,275), Ambati Rayudu (1,000), Suryakumar Yadav (902) and Hardik Pandya (810), all of whom have played for Mumbai Indians (three current players) at some point of their IPL careers, are the highest T20 run-scorers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dinesh Karthik (701), Shikhar Dhawan (685), Virat Kohli (677), Sanju Samson (568) and Jos Buttler (543) are other current IPL batters who have done well here in the past.

A similar trend is observed in the bowling department as well as all the Top Five highest T20 wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium have all played for MI (one current player) in the past. They are Lasith Malinga (68), Harbhajan Singh (53), Jasprit Bumrah (38), Mitchell McClenaghan (37) and Dhawal Kulkarni (36).

As far as current IPL players are concerned, Hardik Pandya (35), Krunal Pandya (27), Dwayne Bravo (26), Pollard (21) and Shardul Thakur (18) have also done well in Wankhede T20s.

Best T20 fielders at the Wankhede Stadium among active IPL cricketers are Pollard (42 dismissals), Karthik (39), Sharma (31), Rayudu (25) and Hardik Pandya (25).

Wankhede Stadium highest score in IPL