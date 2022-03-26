DC vs MI Head to Head Record in IPL | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians stats | IPL 2022 Match 2

DC vs MI Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 2.

The second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow.

IPL 2021 table-toppers, Capitals hadn’t managed to secure a final berth last season. Five-time champions Indians, on the other hand, hadn’t even managed to reach the playoffs last season.

Set to host an IPL match after as many as seven years, it will be interesting to see how the surface at the Brabourne Stadium behaves for an afternoon match tomorrow.

Delhi, who have played a couple of IPL matches at this venue in the past, are yet to emerge as the victorious side. Mumbai, on the other hand, have maintained a praiseworthy record at the Cricket Club of India winning six and losing two out of their eight IPL matches at this venue. The only Brabourne T20 between these two teams had resulted in Mumbai registering a clinical 39-run victory back in 2010.

DC vs MI Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by DC: 14

Matches won by MI: 16

Matches played in March: 2 (DC 1, MI 1)

Matches played in India: 22 (DC 10, MI 12)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 1 (DC 0, MI 1)

DC average score against MI: 146

MI average score against DC: 162

Most runs for DC: 332 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for MI: 684 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for DC: 6 (Axar Patel)

Most wickets for MI: 20 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most catches for DC: 10 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for MI: 9 (Kieron Pollard)

The last DC vs MI match was a low-scoring one at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Captain Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first had worked wonders as pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Axar Patel had picked three wickets each to reduce the opposition to 129/8 in 20 overs.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).