Brabourne Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in IPL matches at Brabourne CCI Stadium?

Brabourne Stadium IPL records: Cricket Club of India will be hosting an Indian Premier League match after as many as seven years.

The second match of the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 27. In what will be the first of the 12 IPL 2022 double-header days, DC and MI will be locking horns in a Sunday afternoon match.

Brabourne Stadium, which has hosted a total of 28 international matches across formats (including a lone T20I), will be welcoming back the biggest T20 league in the world after as many as seven years. Interestingly, no T20 match has been played at this venue in this period.

Having hosted 11 IPL matches across three seasons (2010, 2014 and 2015) till date, Brabourne Stadium will be hosting as many as 15 IPL 2022 league matches.

Capitals, who have played a couple of IPL matches here, are yet to emerge as the victorious side. Indians, on the other hand, have had a praiseworthy record at the Cricket Club of India winning six and losing two out of their eight IPL matches at this venue.

Brabourne Stadium IPL records

Highest run-scorers in IPL matches at the Brabourne Stadium comprise of both retired and active cricketers. The Top 10 run-getters are:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Sachin Tendulkar 7 261 72 43.5 130.5 0 2 Saurabh Tiwary 8 251 53 35.86 138.67 1 4 Shikhar Dhawan 5 197 56 39.4 137.76 0 3 Ambati Rayudu 6 148 55* 29.6 145.1 0 2 Kieron Pollard 7 148 45* 24.67 187.34 0 0 Yusuf Pathan 2 144 100 72 200 1 0 Shane Watson 3 137 104* 68.5 144.21 1 0 Suresh Raina 2 137 83* 161.18 0 2 Ajinkya Rahane 3 136 91* 68 165.85 0 1 Steven Smith 3 82 68 41 160.78 0 1

Rajasthan Royals batter Karun Nair has scored an IPL half-century at the Brabourne Stadium among players who will be playing this season.

In the bowling department, all former cricketers (or those not taking part in IPL 2022) are part of the Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL matches at the Brabourne Stadium. They are:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3+ Zaheer Khan 8 8 26.88 7.68 21 1 Harbhajan Singh 8 8 21.25 6.3 20.25 0 Lasith Malinga 6 7 22.57 6.77 20 1 Shane Watson 3 5 19.8 9 13.2 0 Dhawal Kulkarni 3 4 24.5 9.8 15 0 Pragyan Ojha 2 4 15 8.57 10.5 1 James Faulkner 3 4 26 8.67 18 0 Chris Morris 2 4 15.25 7.63 12 1 Ravi Bopara 2 4 13.25 7.57 10.5 1 R Vinay Kumar 1 3 8.33 6.25 8 1

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell (3), Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3), Gujarat Titans fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan (2), Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja (2) and Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard (2) have also picked IPL wickets at the CCI.

Most fielding dismissals in IPL matches at the Brabourne Stadium

Only two out of the Top 10 best IPL fielders at the CCI are active players.