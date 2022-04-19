DC vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings stats and records 2022 IPL

DC vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 31.

The 32nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings tonight. A change in venue from Pune to Mumbai due to a COVID-19 scare means that Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will be hosting 14 and 16 league matches this season respectively.

In the five matches that Delhi have played this season, they have won two and lost three to be at the eighth position on the points table. Punjab, on the contrary, are at a position above on the back of winning and losing three matches each this season till now.

It is worth a mention that Capitals have won and lost a couple of matches each across three seasons at the Cricket Club of India thus far. Meanwhile, Kings have won one and lost two out of their three outings at this venue across two seasons.

DC vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by DC: 13

Matches won by PBKS: 15

Matches played in April: 15 (DC 8, PBKS 7)

Matches played in India: 24 (DC 11, PBKS 13)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 0 (DC 0, PBKS 0)

DC average score against PBKS: 145

PBKS average score against DC: 145

Most runs for DC: 245 (David Warner)

Most runs for PBKS: 298 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most wickets for DC: 5 (Axar Patel)

Most wickets for PBKS: 14 (Sandeep Sharma)

Most catches for DC: 6 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for PBKS: 4 (Mayank Agarwal)

Although for different teams, current PBKS opening batters Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were the two top-scorers in the last DC vs PBKS contest held in Ahmedabad almost a year ago. While Delhi had won that match comfortably, Agarwal and Dhawan would be looking to improve Punjab’s recent record (four losses in last five matches) against Delhi.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).