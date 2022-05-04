DC vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Capitals vs Sunrisers pitch report at Brabourne CCI today 2022 IPL match

DC vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report: The venue will host its eleventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 50th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Inconsistency has unfortunately been the hallmark for DC in the season thus far, as with mere 4 wins off 9 matches, they are currently placed at the 7th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, roaring back into the tournament with five consecutive wins, the SRH have now lost two matches in a row to bring the winning momentum to bit of a halt. However, having found almost a perfect mix in both the batting and the bowling departments, Kane Williamson’s men would believe they could begin with their winning ways yet again.

Both DC and SRH would play their third IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

🗣️| “Our focus is to take it game by game and trying to win those games.” 🤝🏻 📹 | @davidwarner31 previewed our #DCvSRH game and talked about the season so far and what lies ahead 💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL | #CapitalsUnplugged | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/a1vI32GhJl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 4, 2022

DC vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The Red soil pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has stayed true to its bounce in the tournament so far. Being a night game, expect the seamers to extract some good bounce and seam from the surface, especially with the new ball yet again.

As was the case during the previous night match at this venue, the groundsman is expected to again leave a nice covering of grass on the pitch, which would also assist the batters as the match progresses, with the ball coming on to the bat a bit easily, despite the used pitches.

Having said that, with the pitch slowing down with each match, one cannot underestimate the spinners, who would again come into play during the middle Overs.

All in all, score in the vicinity of the 180-run mark would be par for the team batting first.