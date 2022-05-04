“Most important thing is myself or Shaw or Mitch scoring an 80 or 90”: David Warner calls for runs from Delhi Capitals Top 3 to qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL

David Warner has called the top-order players of the Delhi Capitals to perform well in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals made a brilliant squad in the IPL 2022 auction, but they have struggled to perform well in the tournament so far. They have managed to win four of their nine games in the tournament, and they have to win at least four of their five games to reach the playoffs.

The Delhi Capitals have struggled a lot in their batting lineup this year, and they rely a lot on their top-order to win the games. David Warner is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 264 runs at 44.00, whereas Shaw is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the side with 259 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the highest wicket-taker of the team with 17 wickets so far. It is interesting that Kuldeep has won the player of the match award in all four wins of Delhi Capitals.

David Warner calls for runs from Delhi Capitals’ top-order

David Warner, who is the highest run-scorer of the side acknowledged that the Capitals will have to win almost all of their games to reach the playoffs. He has expressed his delight with his partnership with Shaw and said that when they both fell cheaply, the team struggled.

“We’ve got off to a good start,” Warner said about his partnership with Shaw in Delhi Capitals’ official release.

“In the last match, we’ve fallen cheaply, both of us, and that can happen in this game because we have to play that high-level brand of cricket in the power play.”

David Warner also said that the top-3 of the side will have to score big runs in order to set up runs and chase big targets as well. He said that the focus on the top-order to score big runs for the side.

🗣️| “Our focus is to take it game by game and trying to win those games.” 🤝🏻 📹 | @davidwarner31 previewed our #DCvSRH game and talked about the season so far and what lies ahead 💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL | #CapitalsUnplugged | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/a1vI32GhJl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 4, 2022

“I think the most important thing is myself or him [Shaw] or Mitch scoring an 80 or 90 or even a hundred if we can, to post good totals or chase down big totals, and that’s the key,” Warner said.

“The teams who are doing well are scoring big runs at the top of the order. And, two players are actually scoring big in the games, they are the ones that you really need to shine to win these games.”

Delhi Capitals will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next league game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 5 May 2022.