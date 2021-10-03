de Villiers six: AB de Villiers launches gigantic six off Arshdeep Singh; balls hits Sharjah roof

de Villiers six: The veteran batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore arguably played the shot of the innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers hit a gigantic six off Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

It all happened on the first delivery of the penultimate over when de Villiers cleared his front leg to make room for himself against a fuller length delivery. With the ball being in his arc, de Villiers launched it back over the bowler’s head as a mammoth six ended up hitting the roof at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

de Villiers, who had played only 19 deliveries in the second leg of IPL 2021 until today, departed after scoring 23 (18) with the help of a four and two sixes after coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 12th over.

It was Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s 11th IPL half-century which has powered his team to 164/7 in 20 overs after captain Virat Kohli (25) won the toss and chose to bat. Having scored an impact-generating 57 (33) with the help of three fours and four sixes, Maxwell registered his fifth half-century of this season.

Playing only his first match of the UAE leg, Punjab all-rounder Moises Henriques was the pick of their bowlers with outstanding bowling figures of 4-0-12-3. Much like Henriques, Mohammed Shami also dismissed three batters but leaked 39 runs in the process.

AB de Villiers six off Arshdeep Singh

How Twitterati reacted on RCB’s innings:

