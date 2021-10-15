Spider Camera in cricket: Why was Shubman Gill given not out despite Ambati Rayudu’s catch in IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR?

Shubman Gill given not out: The opening batter from Kolkata Knight Riders received a massive reprieve at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the final match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Shubman Gill was fortunate enough to continue batting despite getting caught by Ambati Rayudu.

It all happened on the 10th over of the second innings when Gill tried to break the shackles by slogging Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Not timing the ball well, Gill had found more height than distance. As a result, was caught by Rayudu, who had run in from deep mid-wicket. It was at this point in time that the umpires interfered to stop Gill from walking back to the pavilion.

When the ball was in the air, it had touched the spyder cam on its way down. Readers must note that such an incident has happened in the past as well. With the cable of the spyder cam interfering in the field of play, the ball was declared as a “dead ball”.

Why was Shubman Gill given not out in IPL 2021 final between CSK vs KKR?

In a match where cameras are being used on or over the field of play (e.g. Spyder-cam), should a ball that has been hit by the batsman make contact, while still in play, with the camera, its apparatus or its cable, either umpire shall call and signal ‘dead ball’.

India vs Australia fifth ODI in Sydney, 2016. Manish Pandey's first ODI century. Hit the cable over fine leg, I think, and India was denied a boundary. No fielder there at all, so was a certain four.

Chasing a 193-run target, KKR are in a spot of bother after losing three wickets in a row to lose all advantages gained on the back of a 91-run opening partnership.