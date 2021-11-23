“Definitely he’ll be part of the team”: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals Shubman Gill would feature in Team India’s playing 11 during Kanpur Test vs New Zealand

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals Shubman Gill would be a definite addition to the team’s playing 11 in first Test Match versus New Zealand at Kanpur

Team India’s seasoned batter in Tests- Cheteshwar Pujara is all set for the first Test match- a part of the Home series versus New Zealand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur commencing from November 25.

With the regulars in the Test format, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first Test, and more so after KL Rahul’s unfortunate injury, Pujara has revealed that the 22-year-old from Punjab, and part of India’s historic Test series victory Down Under this year- Shubman Gill would be a definite addition to the playing 11 for the Kanpur Test.

On asked whether at what position Gill is likely to bat during the Kanpur Test, the 33-year-old refused to divulge information on the same.

While addressing a virtual press conference in Kanpur just a couple of days before the start of the Test, Pujara was all in praise of Shubman Gill, remarking how good the latter has been with respect to his personal form in the past couple of years.

While he spilled the beans on his inclusion in the Kanpur Test, he refused to disclose the position at which the management has decided he would bat.

“Can’t reveal that at this stage (Shubman Gill’s batting position). But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much,” remarked Pujara.

The 22-year-old averages 31.84 in the Whites for India across 15 innings in 8 Tests, while scoring a total of 414 runs in the process.

He exhibited tremendous form during Team India’s historic Test series victory against the Aussies this year, wherein he scored 259 runs across 6 innings at a stellar average of 51.80.