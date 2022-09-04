“Dekhlo World Cup tak”: Shoaib Akhtar suggests Virat Kohli to wait till T20 World Cup to decide on his T20I career

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has suggested Virat Kohli to wait till T20 World Cup to take a call on his T20I career.

India will take on Pakistan in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium. Both teams faced each other last Sunday at this very stadium, where India came out victorious.

The top-order batting has been a thing of worry for the side. Rohit and Rahul are not looking in great touch, but Virat Kohli scored a fine half-century in the last match. It has been said that the place of Virat is not confirmed in the T20 World Cup squad, and he would want to score some runs in this important encounter.

Shoaib Akhtar suggests Virat Kohli to wait till T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Virat Kohli has been struggling to middle the ball in the Asia Cup. Virat scored a half-century in the last innings, but still, Akhtar believes that he is looking patchy. He has suggested Virat to wait till T20 World Cup to take a call on his T20I career.

“Mera ye hi mashwara hoga Kohli ko ki dekh lo World Cup tak, if this format suits your or doesn’t suit you. 30 centuries karni hain aur aage,” Shoaib Akhtar said on Youtube Channel.

Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We’ll keep going. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wbSBWqLzOU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2022

Akhtar has said that the longer formats of the game will allow Virat to settle on the wicket. He expressed that he wants Virat to break the record of 100 international centuries made by Sachin Tendulkar. Akhtar insists that Virat should convince himself that he is the greatest ever batter.

“You can become the greatest player forever. You have to convince yourself that you are the greatest ever. This is going to be the hardest 30 centuries — if he scores. When he goes to the longest formats, he will get time to settle,” Akhtar added.

“He is positive, he is aggressive.. he is a great player, but I really want him to score a 100 centuries.”