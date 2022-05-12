Delhi Capitals highest partnership: IPL highest partnership for DC full list

Delhi Capitals highest partnership: The Australian pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh registered the fifth-highest partnership for the franchise yesterday.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Delhi Capitals bolstered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs on the back of a convincing 8-wicket victory.

Chasing a 161-run target, Capitals lost opening batter Srikar Bharat (0) on the second ball of the innings itself to find themselves in a spot of bother. However, a match-winning 144-run partnership for the second wicket between opening batter David Warner (52*) and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (89) not only put on display a rescuing act but also powered them to a victory in the penultimate over.

Warner, who ended up playing the anchor role, hit five fours and a six at a strike rate of 126.82. Marsh, on the other hand, hit five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 143.54 to win an IPL match award (his second) after as many as 11 years.

Having scored only 38 runs in the powerplay, the Australian pair, particularly Marsh, didn’t hesitating in opening his arms without taking a lot of unnecessary risk whilst chasing an achievable target.

Wow the Aussies for #DC keep them in the hunt of the #IPL2022 Warner but more importantly Marsh belligerent… brings them up to 5th place. Just one win away from the top 4!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 11, 2022

Warner, who had represented Delhi between 2009-2013 before this second stint, features thrice (with different partners) in their Top Five partnerships in the history of the IPL. In what was DC’s third-highest second-wicket partnership in the IPL, it is their highest-ever against Royals.

Delhi Capitals highest partnership

36th on the list of highest IPL partnerships, it is the third-highest IPL partnership at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy.