Highest partnership score in IPL: Highest partnership in IPL history list

Highest partnership score in IPL: Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went bonkers at the RCB bowlers with a 165-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a whirlwind innings from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube ripped apart the RCB bowling attack to send the crowd in a frenzy.

With mere 60 runs scored by the ‘Yellow Army’ in the initial 10 Overs, Uthappa – 88 runs off 50 deliveries, and Shivam Dube – 95* off 46 deliveries not only decided to cut loose, but smash Faf du Plessis’ bowlers black and blue by tonking 156 runs in the final 10 Overs to power the CSK score to 216/4 at the end of 20 Overs.

The duo’s juggernaut came to an end only during the 19th Over with Uthappa’s dismissal, but not before they had already stitched together a 165-run partnership for the 3rd wicket off mere 74 deliveries.

While Uthappa and Dube registered their highest individual scores in IPL history, their partnership was the second-highest ever for CSK in the IPL as well.

Highest partnership score in IPL

Despite the breathtaking 165-run partnership (the highest in the ongoing season) between the duo, it is nowhere close to even the top-10 highest partnerships in IPL history.

The record for the highest partnership by runs is held by the ever popular former RCB pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, with the duo stitching a mammoth 229-run stand for the second wicket against the Gujarat Lions (GL) during the 2016 edition of the marquee league.

Even the second-highest stand is held by the aforementioned duo, when in 2015, they joined hands to together smash 215 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second wicket at the Wankhede Stadium.

Highest partnership in IPL history list (by runs)