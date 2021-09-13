Delhi Capitals squad 2021 IPL: How many changes have been made to Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021 Phase 2?

Delhi Capitals squad 2021: Delhi Capitals have only made a solitary change to their squad for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Witnessing Indian Premier League 2021 getting suspended midway through its league phase was an unpleasant sight all the stakeholders. Capitals, in particularly, must have been the most disheartened of all the franchises for they were at the top of the points table when the cash-rich league was brought to a halt.

Playing under a new captain in Rishabh Pant, Delhi won six and lost two out of their eight matches to secure the topmost position. Although gaining the same winning momentum won’t be a mean task for Pant and his men, Capitals should be banking on the fact that they had finished as the runners-up in IPL 2020 which was also played in the UAE.

As compared to other franchises, Capitals have been quite fortunate with respect to their overseas players agreeing to travel for the second leg. Barring England all-rounder Chris Woakes, Capitals haven’t lost any other player. Been named in England’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad, Woakes has been replaced by uncapped Australia pacer Ben Dwarshius.

An additional boost for Delhi has come in the form of former captain Shreyas Iyer’s return. Having missed the first phase due to a shoulder injury, Iyer is all in readiness to hit the ground running in his role as DC’s No. 3 batsman.

Delhi Capitals squad 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Tom Curran, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth.

Last 5 matches – W W L W W

Next match – September 22, vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Shikhar Dhawan (380)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Avesh Khan (14)