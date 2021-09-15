Kulwant Khejroliya: Delhi Capitals announce M Siddharth’s replacement for IPL 2021

Kulwant Khejroliya IPL 2021: The 29-year fast bowler will represent his second Indian Premier League franchise in Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals have named fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement for injured spinner Manimaran Siddharth for the imminent second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Siddharth, 23, has just played six T20s but was bought by Capitals for his base price of INR 20 lakh on the back of impressive performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Having suffered a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai, Siddharth has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021. While he is currently rehabilitating with the Capitals, the left-arm spinner will return to India in “a few days” according to an official statement by DC.

Kulwant Khejroliya IPL stats

Khejroliya, 29, had traveled with the Capitals to Dubai as a net bowler. Although not a like-for-like replacement for Siddharth, the team management has decided to add him to their 25-member squad for this season.

Khejroliya, who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket, will be representing his second IPL franchise in Capitals. It was in 2018-19 when the left-arm pacer had played five matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore picking three wickets at an economy and strike rate of 9.66 and 31.67 respectively.

Khejroliya was last seen in action during the previous season of Vijay Hazare Trophy picking nine wickets in seven matches at an economy and strike rate of 5.69 and 34.6 respectively for Delhi.

DC sunti hain Dilliwalon ki 😌💙 Ahead of the #IPL2021 Auctions we asked Dronacharya Award winning coach Sanjay Bhardwaj who he’d like to see in the DC blue, and one of his students @KKhejroliya was the first name on his mind 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/SozxjiPQ26 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 15, 2021

His last T20 appearance dates back to 2019 when he had played for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a total of 15 T20s till date, Khejroliya has dismissed 17 batsmen at an average of 23.29, an economy rate of 7.49 and a strike rate of 18.6.