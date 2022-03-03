“Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back”: Pradeep Sangwan reveals how Virat Kohli has not changed one bit in terms of his fun-loving nature

Pradeep Sangwan reveals how Virat Kohli still remains the same with all his fun and pranks as he reminisced his days with the star batter.

Set to play his 100th international Test match for Team India against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, former India captain Virat Kohli would become only the 12th Indian to have achieved the feat.

From captaining the Indian Under-19 side to the title triumph in the 2008 World Cup, to emerging as one of the top batters to have graced the game, and then to witness a slump in batting form, Kohli has seen it all in his illustrious career so far.

🗣️🗣️ “Virat has done a fantastic job for the side.” For someone who has seen @imVkohli from close quarters, @ImIshant has some special words on his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test.👌👌#VK100 pic.twitter.com/GSR68eZoPi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

While Kohli had always been determined to make it to the Indian Cricket team, he also was someone who wouldn’t shy away from playing a prank every now and then with his teammates from the Delhi domestic side.

Delhi’s left-arm pacer and part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup Indian team, Pradeep Sangwan reminisced the fun-loving character that Virat was during their days together while playing Cricket at the junior-level.

Pradeep Sangwan reveals how Virat Kohli used to play pranks

Ahead of Kolhi’s 100th Test match for India, Pradeep Sangwan, during an interaction with The Indian Express, walked down the memory lane to reminisce how the star batter loved to play pranks with him and other teammates to lighten-up the dressing room atmosphere.

“He still plays pranks. Once he called me from his private number and somehow he got to know that I have applied for visa in UK. He called and said, “Sir, aapne joh document submit kiya hai for visa, woh sahi nahi hai. So aapka visa cancel kar rahe hai. Documents pura leke aao.” (Sir, the documents you’ve submitted for Visa application are incorrect). Thus, we are cancelling your Visa. Bring your entire documents). I called back my agent again and he said, no the process is on. Virat called me again and said, ‘it was me’! So he hasn’t changed for us. We have our under-19 group, he comes on and off there and whenever we meet, we recalls our old days”, exclaimed Sangwan.

Pradeep Sangwan on how Virat Kohli hasn’t changed one bit

The Delhi left-arm pacer then went to to state how Kohli still remains the same with respect to his demeanor and fun-loving nature, despite having achieved all that he had dreamt of.

“I met him recently in some function, mujhe laga change hua hoga (I thought he might have changed). As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (with his pranks). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy. As soon as his wife went to meet someone, Delhi ka Virat Kohli (Delhi’s Virat Kohli) was back to talking in the same old style,” reminisced Pradeep Sangwan.