Pradeep Sangwan cricketer stats and IPL teams: Why is Yash Dayal not playing today’s match vs RCB?

Why Yash Dayal not playing today: Gujarat Titans have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously, it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of a couple of losses, Bangalore have made a change to their Playing XI bringing in debutant batter Mahipal Lomror for Suyash Prabhudessai. In five matches this season, Prabhudessai has scored 67 runs at an average and strike rate of 13.40 and 113.55 respectively.

Why is Yash Dayal not playing vs RCB?

Playing his 100th IPL match, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya also wanted to bat first at the Cricket Club of India this afternoon. “We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won’t change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don’t get overcooked,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

Pandya also confirmed a couple of changes (one forced) to their Playing XI. Like-for-like changes have seen GT playing batter Sai Sudharsan and fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan for batter Abhinav Manohar and fast bowler Yash Dayal.

“We have made two changes, one forced as Yash Dayal has a niggle, Pradeep Sangwan comes in and for Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan comes in,” Pandya said.

While Sudharsan has played a couple of matches this season, Sangwan is making his debut for Gujarat today. Sangwan, who has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals, 2008-2010), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012-2013), Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) and Mumbai Indians (2018) in the past, is returning to the biggest T20 league across the world after four years.

In 39 IPL matches across eight seasons, Sangwan’s 35 wickets have come at an average of 33.57, an economy rate of 8.79 and a strike rate of 22.91. Sangwan, who had registered himself in the lowest price category of INR 20 lakh, was bought by Gujarat for the same price in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.