Delhi vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history: DC vs RCB stats and records 2022 IPL

Delhi vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 27.

The 27th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow. Night match of the fifth IPL 2022 double-header day, this match will follow Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants contest at the Brabourne Stadium.

Having won and lost a couple of matches each this season, Capitals are at the eighth position on the points table. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, are at the sixth position on the back of winning three and losing two out of their five matches till now.

Delhi, who’ve played 12 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium since 2008, have won five and lost seven to not have the best of records here. On similar lines, even Bangalore haven’t been able to dominate proceedings at this venue winning five and losing eight out of their 13 matches till date.

Delhi vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by DC: 10

Matches won by RCB: 17

Matches played in April: 14 (DC 6, RCB 8)

Matches played in India: 22 (DC 7, RCB 14)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 0 (DC 0, RCB 0)

DC average score against RCB: 163

RCB average score against DC: 155

Most runs for DC: 387 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for RCB: 937 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for DC: 7 (Anrich Nortje)

Most wickets for RCB: 9 (Harshal Patel)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for RCB: 14 (Virat Kohli)

RCB, who had won both their matches against DC last season, had played their last encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against them.

The tense chase is fondly remembered for the then RCB wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat hitting a last-ball six off Avesh Khan to seal a 165-run chase.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).