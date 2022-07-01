Derbyshire vs India live streaming: India warm up match live on which channel

Derbyshire vs India live streaming: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of tonight’s practice match.

Taking hectic international schedules to a next level, India will be playing two matches in as many formats on the same day, i.e., today.

While the Test team is currently playing the fifth rescheduled Test match against England in Birmingham, the T20I team will face Derbyshire in Derby in the first of two practice matches on this tour.

Coming on the back of a 2-0 series victory in Ireland, India’s T20I squad will be playing warm-up matches (although against different teams) just like Test squad did against Leicestershire.

Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the ✌️ T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. 👊 The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. 🔊 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/dCrG5Ame4V — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2022

Readers must note that India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs within an 11-day period right after the conclusion of Edgbaston Test.

Derbyshire vs India live streaming on which channel

As was the case during Leicestershire vs India four-day match, Derbyshire vs India T20 match won’t be available for television viewing around the world either. The development, which won’t be appreciated especially by Indians fans, comes on the back of despite this match being a ticketed event for fans in Derby.

Having said that, there are chances of the match getting live streamed on Derbyshire’s official website and YouTube channel. Click here to surf Derbyshire’s website and here to subscribe to their YouTube channel. Additionally, fans are advised to follow Derbyshire Falcons across social media platforms for videos and live updates.

Date – 01/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (England) and 11:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (Worldwide).

Online platform – Derbyshire Falcons website and YouTube Channel (Worldwide).