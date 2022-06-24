India vs England warm up match: Practice match IND vs ENG full list with date and time

India vs England warm up match: Team India will play practice T20 matches against English county sides before white-ball leg of England tour.

Team India have commenced their tour of England with the ongoing 4-day Warm-up match against Leicestershire ahead of the rescheduled ‘fifth Test match’ versus England at Edgbaston, which had to be postponed last year due to cases of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.

A win in aforementioned, upcoming Test (from July 1) would not only help India clinch the Test series 3-1, but also earn them crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points, with them needing to win at least 6 off the 7 Tests they are yet to play in the ongoing cycle.

Post the lone Test match, the Rohit Sharma-led side would also play an ODI and T20I series against England comprising three matches each.

However, before the above mentioned white-ball series, India is also slated to play a couple of T20 warm-up matches against English County sides.

India vs England warm up match

The two T20 practice games would take place simultaneously alongside the fifth Test match between India and England. This would mean, that a majority of Indian players who are slated to take on Ireland during the upcoming two-match T20I series, would be part of these two matches.

While they would play their first T20 against Derbyshire on July 1, their second T20 match would take place versus Northamptonshire on July 3.

For those unaware, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to lead the Indian team during the two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The 17-member squad has also featured a maiden call-up for Rahul Tripathi and a comeback for wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. Suryakumar Yadav, who was injured midway thorough IPL 2022, also makes a comeback into the squad.

Touchdown, Dublin 🇮🇪 Can’t wait to meet up with the boys 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LKsGgKCTcJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 24, 2022

Practice match IND vs ENG full list with date and time