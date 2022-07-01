India warm up match today timings: IND vs ENG T20 practice match squads

India warm up match today timings: Team India will play a couple of T20 practice matches ahead of the limited Overs series versus England.

After registering a 2-0 T20I series victory against Ireland a few days ago, a second-string team India have arrived in Derby to play the first T20 warm-up match today against the English County team Derbyshire, at the County Ground in Derby.

With the Test team currently playing the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, the ‘Indians’ T20 squad would be led by the experienced wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was the captain during the tour of Ireland.

Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the ✌️ T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. 👊 The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. 🔊 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/dCrG5Ame4V — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2022

Pandya, in fact is the only player from the squad who has opted to rest during the two warm-up matches, with the second one to be played against Northamptonshire on July 3 (Sunday).

For those unaware, the BCCI had announced two separate squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England on Thursday, with the first T20I to take place at The Rose Bowl, in Southampton.

India warm up match today timings

Today’s T20 warm-up match between Indians and Derbyshire will begin in around three hours from now, with the official start time scheduled at 11:30 pm (IST) or 07:00 pm local time.

ALSO READ: India vs. Derbyshire T20 warm-up match live telecast details

India vs Derbyshire T20 practice match squads

The 16-member Derbyshire squad would be led by Pakistani left-handed batter Shan Masood.

Indians Squad: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(c & w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Derbyshire Squad: Shan Masood(c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest(w), Mattie McKiernan, Alex Hughes, Alex Thomson, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Anuj Dal, Samuel Conners, Ben Aitchison, Hilton Cartwright, Harry Came.

UPDATE: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced England’s ODI and T20I squad on Friday, for the three match ODI and T20I series, which would follow the ongoing one-off Test match. Wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler will lead both the white-ball format squads.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.