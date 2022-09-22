Dewald Brevis sixes video: Baby AB de Villiers hits 5 sixes in 6 balls to bat with second-best T20 strike rate of 500

Dewald Brevis sixes: The South African batter meant business from the word go at the Providence Stadium this morning.

During the 26th match of the ongoing 10th season of Caribbean Premier League between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batter Dewald Brevis played an instrumental role in powering his team to what ended up becoming a match-winning innings total eventually.

Captain Dwayne Bravo’s decision of batting first was followed by a mundane spell of batting on a comparatively tougher wicket to bat on. As a result, Patriots couldn’t even manage to cross the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 with only three overs remaining in the match, Brevis meant business from the word go. It was immediately after Brevis’ presence in the middle that St Kitts all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford opened up to an extent that he hit two fours and a six against Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell.

While Rutherford managed to hit another six and four against all-rounder Akeal Hosein in the next over, it wasn’t until when just nine deliveries were left in the innings that Brevis scored his first run. What followed was a right-handed batter hitting a left-arm spinner for three consecutive sixes in three different parts of the ground.

Back on strike for the last two balls of the innings, Brevis hit fellow South African Daryn Dupavillion for a six over extra cover on a hat-trick ball only to follow to with another six down the ground to finish the innings in the best possible manner.

Brevis, who scored 30* (5) at a strike rate of 500, managed to register the second-best strike rate in a T20 innings (minimum 25 runs). Showing to the world a glimpse of his big-hitting capability, the 19-year old player powered St Kitts to 163/6 in 20 overs on the back of them scoring 69 runs in the last three overs.

First team to play all their 10 CPL 2022 league matches, defending champions Patriots are currently at the fourth position on the points table after winning three and losing five matches. Much like his team, Brevis has also had a below par season scoring 125 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 20.83 and 154.32 respectively.