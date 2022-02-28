“Hafeez bhai the great”: Sania Mirza congratulates Mohammad Hafeez as Lahore Qalandars win PSL 7

Sania Mirza congratulates Mohammad Hafeez: The legendary Indian Tennis star appreciated former Pakistani all-rounder.

India Tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for being part of Lahore Qalandars’ Pakistan Super League 2022 winning campaign.

In what was Qalandars’ maiden PSL title, it was Hafeez’s second association with a champion side in the PSL. Back in 2017, Hafeez had first won the PSL at Peshawar Zalmi.

Coming in to bat in the fifth over with Lahore struggling at 25/3, Hafeez scored his 43rd T20 half-century before Harry Brook and David Wiese put together a game-changing unbeaten 16-ball 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

In what was Hafeez’s eighth PSL half-century, it was his fourth one for LQ. Hafeez, who hit nine fours and a six in his 69 (46), came back in the second innings to contribute with the ball as well.

Opening the bowling with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-0-30-3), Hafeez registered economical bowling figures of 4-0-23-2 dismissing Multan Sultans captain and Player of the Tournament Mohammad Rizwan and batter Aamer Azmat in the process.

Hafeez’s all-round contribution in a clinical 42-run victory made him a deserving candidate for the Player of the Match award in PSL 7 final last night.

Hafeez’s wife Nazia Hafeez took to social media platform Twitter to post photos of her family with the PSL 7 trophy. It was Nazia’s tweet that received a retweet by Mirza.

“Hafeez bhai the great congratulations to you guys .. well done @MHafeez22,” read Mirza’s tweet.

Hafeez bhai the great 👏🏽 👏🏽 congratulations to you guys .. well done @MHafeez22 https://t.co/pby4fZ9e7x — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 28, 2022

Readers must note that Mirza’s husband and veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was representing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022. Having qualified for the playoffs, Zalmi couldn’t go past Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 despite Malik’s 71st T20 half-century.

It is noteworthy that both the experienced campaigners were among the top-performers this season. While Malik was the fourth-highest run-scorer with his 401 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 44.55 and 137.32 respectively, Hafeez was a couple of positions below with his 323 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 29.36 and 128.68 respectively.

Both handy with their off-breaks, Malik and Hafeez finished PSL 7 with three (at an economy and strike rate of 6.54 and 22) and six wickets (at an economy and strike rate of 6.50 and 18) to their name respectively.