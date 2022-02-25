Dharamsala Cricket Stadium records: List of HPCA Cricket Stadium records and batting and bowling stats in T20I

Dharamsala Cricket Stadium records: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting a T20I after more than two years.

The second and third T20Is of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on February 26 and 27 respectively.

Having last hosted an international match in 2019, Dharamsala will be hosting one after more than two years. It is for the first time that Dharamsala has been awarded two matches of the same bilateral series featuring India.

As far as the hosts are concerned, their solitary Dharamsala T20I was a high-scoring encounter against South Africa more than six years ago. It is noteworthy that India have never won a T20I at this venue.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have never played a Dharamsala T20I. Having said that, their lone international match in Dharamsala had witnessed them registering a 7-wicket victory after bundling out India for 112 in 38.2 overs.

Dharamsala Cricket Stadium records

As was the case in Lucknow, India captain Rohit Sharma has a T20I century in Dharamsala as well. Second-highest run-scorer in Dharamsala T20Is, Sharma (106) follows Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal (233) and is followed by the likes of Sabbir Rahman (72), JP Duminy (68) and Stephen Myburgh (56).

Highest wicket-takers in Dharamsala T20Is are Paul van Meekeren (6), Shakib Al Hasan (6), George Dockrell (4), Timm van der Gugten (4) and Mitchell McClenaghan (3). No Indian player of the current squad has picked a wicket in a Dharamsala T20I.

Highest innings totals at HPCA Stadium

The highest T20I innings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is also the highest run-chase at the venue. It was during the first match of South Africa’s tour of India in 2015 that former South Africa all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy had scored a match-winning 68* (34) with the help of a four and seven sixes to seal a 200-run chase with a couple of deliveries remaining.